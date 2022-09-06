Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in semifinals series

UNCASVILLE, Conn (AP) — DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Chicago Sky 104-80 and force a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all game on Thursday. Chicago raced out to a 22-6 lead and never looked back. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and Emma Meesseman added 14 for the Sky.

