SEC teams get more chances for September statements

The Southeastern Conference was perhaps one blocked kick away from perfection on opening weekend, with a few impressive nonconference wins and some no-brainers. For teams like No. 1 Alabama and No. 24 Tennessee, bigger tests start on Saturday when they’re among five SEC teams engaging in Power 5 matchups. A league that prides itself on being the best in college football gets a chance for more September statements. Among the matchups, No. 1 Alabama visits Texas and No. 24 Tennessee is at 17th-ranked Pittsburgh. Vanderbilt is at Wake Forest, Missouri visits Kansas State and Mississippi State travels to Arizona.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.