Scolari guides Brazil’s Athletico to Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Athetico will play the Copa Libertadores final in what could be the last decider in the career of Brazil’s 73-year-old World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. The team from southern Brazil city of Curitiba knocked out defending champion Palmeiras on Tuesday after a 2-2 draw in Sao Paulo. Athletico won the first leg last week 1-0. It’s likely to be the third consecutive all-Brazil final in the elite South American club competition. Flamengo takes a 4-0 lead into Wednesday’s home match against Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield in Rio de Janeiro.

