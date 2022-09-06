Ruud still chasing US Open title, No. 1; Jabeur into semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Casper Ruud is still chasing his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 ranking at the U.S. Open. The 23-year-old from Norway made it to his first semifinal at Flushing Meadows by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday. Ruud will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov next. Ruud’s best showing at a major tournament entering this season was one fourth-round appearance but he got to the final at the French Open in June before this run in New York. Also set for a U.S. Open semifinal debut is Ons Jabeur, who beat the player who eliminated Serena Williams, Ajla Tomljanovic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.