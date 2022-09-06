Red Sox try NBA-NHL early workout schedule before night game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before before a night game at Tampa Bay. Six or seven players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near their team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start. The NBA has a morning shootaround, while the NHL holds a morning skate on most game days. Then the players show up for a short workout before the game that night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said its somethinrg the team might use next season.