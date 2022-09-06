Re-start: QB Jacoby Brissett, Browns in good place together

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett could have picked other teams, definitely more stable places to play. He wanted to be Cleveland. The veteran quarterback chose the Browns, who will count on him to keep them competitive while starter Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension. Brissett has been an emergency starter before with New England and Indianapolis, and he’s convinced that experience will serve him well. Brissett’s in a better place emotionally after battling mental health issues in the past. He said therapy has helped and the 29-year-old has fewer dark days than in the past.

