Rays’ Franco, Glasnow make progress, ready to play in minors
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says shortstop Wander Franco took batting practice for Triple-A Durham and will be back in the minor league lineup on Wednesday. Franco went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. He was lifted after two at-bats in his second game of a resumed rehabilitation assignment Monday. He played part of one game in mid-August for Durham but departed early due to hand soreness. Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to throw one inning for Durham on Wednesday in his first game since Tommy John surgery.