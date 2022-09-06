Nagamura fired as coach of last-place Dynamo, Bundy moved up

HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura was fired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy was promoted to senior team interim coach for the rest of the season. Houston has eight wins, 16 losses and five draws, last in the 14-team Western Conference with 29 points. Among the league’s 28 teams, only D.C. United has fewer points with 26. Houston became the fifth MLS team to change coaches since the start of the season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.