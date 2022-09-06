Merci! Lithuanian has chance at EuroBasket, thanks to France

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Lithuanian basketball is known for a lot of things, including passionate fans. They go everywhere to cheer for their national team. And Tuesday, they even cheered for France — for good reason. Lithuania topped Hungary on Tuesday and that, combined with France’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, means the last qualifying spot out of Group B is still unclaimed. It’ll be decided Wednesday when Lithuania plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, the winner moving on to Berlin and a round of 16 game, the loser heading home eliminated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.