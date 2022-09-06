Mbappé, Haaland shine in Champions League, Benzema injured

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland took their high-flying scoring acts into Europe as the Champions League returned, while last season’s standout star Karim Benzema limped off with an injury after less than 30 minutes. Mbappé and Haaland both netted two goals as their respective clubs Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City began their European campaigns with victories, underlining just why those two teams are again among the favorites for the title. Benzema had to come off with apparent knee injury in the 30th minute against Celtic. Second-half goals from Vinicius Júnior and Luka Modric and Eden Hazard still secured a 3-0 win for the Spanish giant in Glasgow.

