Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $10 million contract for 2023. It prevents the infielder and outfielder from becoming a free agent. Hernández is hitting .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox. He has batted .239 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs with Boston, making 44 starts in center field, 47 at second and five at shortstop. Hernández agreed before the 2021 season to a $14 million, two-year contract that included an $8 million salary this year. One million dollars of that is deferred.

