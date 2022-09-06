Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team

Trevor Immelman is using five of his six captain’s picks on Presidents Cup rookies. They fill out an International team decimated by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann of Chile signed with the rival league after qualifying had ended. They played their first LIV Golf event last week, making them ineligible for the Presidents Cup. Immelman picked Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Sebastian Munoz and Taylor Pendrith. Kim is the only player who has competed in the Presidents Cup. The matches are in two weeks at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

