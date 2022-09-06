Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now is whether that affects his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup. England coach Gareth Southgate has often said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire might yet prove to be a different case because a paucity of other quality options at Southgate’s disposal.

