Clemson’s former athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s former longtime athletic trainer, Fred Hoover, has died. Hoover had served in that role for the Tigers for 40 years after getting hired by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Howard. Hoover was 92 years old when he died Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school Hoover had watched Clemson’s win over Georgia Tech earlier that night. Hoover, nicknamed “Doc,” was considered a pioneer in the field. He was honored by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and was a past chairman of the board for the National Athletic Trainers Association.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.