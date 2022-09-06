Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Half of the Big Ten’s 14 teams this season have a punter produced by Prokick Australia. The development academy down under has been supplying major college football programs with game-ready special teamers at a remarkable rate. Purdue’s Jack Ansell, Minnesota’s Mark Crawford, Rutgers’ Adam Korsak, Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco, Illinois’ Hugh Robertson and Iowa’s Tory Taylor are all from Australia. Indiana’s James Evans is a New Zealander. Prokick has landed full scholarships for 190 players and counting. It was founded in 2007 by Nathan Chapman after a brief experience in the NFL.

