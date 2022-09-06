Bieber, Ramírez send AL Central-leading Guardians over KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Bieber allowed one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Bieber is now 5-0 in his career against the Royals. The Guardians moved 1 1/2 games of Minnesota. The Royals lost their 82nd game, meaning they’ll have a losing record for the sixth straight season. Salvador Perez hit his 20th home run for Kansas City, the sixth year he’s reached the mark. He is tied with Mike Sweeney on the team list for the second-most seasons with at least 20 — George Brett holds the franchise record with eight.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.