Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. Then he appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, but during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.

