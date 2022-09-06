Arozarena hits 3-run homer as surging Rays beat Red Sox, 8-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since August 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is also in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto. Triston Casas hit his first major league homer for the Red Sox, who are 18-38 against the AL East this year.

