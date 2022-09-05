Zack Steffen misses 3rd straight match for Middlesbrough

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his third straight game for Middlesbrough, a 1-0 win over visiting Sunderland in England’s second-tier League Championship. The 27-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, has not played since Aug. 20 in Middlesbrough’s fifth match of the season. Manager Chris Wilder has said Steffen was bothered by a knee injury. Steffen is competing for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster with Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson.

By The Associated Press

