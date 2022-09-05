‘Wanted’ Wentz expected to stabilize Commanders QB situation

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz is undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders despite being on his third team in as many years. Coach Ron Rivera told Wentz on the eve of training camp that he was wanted by the organization. The 29-year-old Wentz is tasked with stabilizing the most important position in football for a team that has cycled through eight different quarterbacks over the past three seasons. The second overall draft pick in 2016 has been traded twice over the past two offseasons after initially going from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. The Commanders are hoping Wentz leads them back to the playoffs.

