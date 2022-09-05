Titans tap next man up experience replacing Harold Landry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are days away from kicking off their new season and already have placed two players on injured reserve. Losing Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III hurts the most. One advantage the Titans have as they prepare to host the New York Giants on Sunday is this isn’t the first time they’ve leaned heavily on that next man up mentality. They earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season using an NFL-record 91 different players. That’s the most ever in a non-strike season with 26 on injured reserve. Landry led the Titans with a career-high 12 sacks.

