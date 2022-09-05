Stoppage-time goal gives Valladolid first Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season. Shon Weissman scored three minutes into added time to give Valladolid a 1-0 home victory over Almería in a match between promoted clubs. Valladolid was coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona for its second defeat in three matches. It’s only point had come at winless Sevilla in the second round. Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.

