Spanish league moves to expand in Middle East, North Africa

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is set to announce a new joint venture to expand its reach in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent to continue its push to grow internationally and narrow the gap to the Premier League. A source close to the agreement has told The Associated Press the deal is expected to generate 3 billion euros in revenue and will be similar to what the league did with entertainment group Relevent Sports to help promote soccer and the league in North America. The Spanish league will have a 50-50 participation in the 15-year joint venture with multinational Galaxy Racer.

