QB1 won? Steelers select newcomer Trubisky co-captain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers voted quarterback Mitch Trubisky as one of the team’s five co-captains for the 2022 season. The honor is a strong indication that Trubisky will be the starter when Pittsburgh opens the season at Cincinnati on Sept. 11. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in free agency over the spring and played well during the preseason despite strong competition from rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph. The Steelers also selected defensive end Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris and special teams ace Miles Killebrew as captains.

