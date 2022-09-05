Patriots facing 2 opponents this week: heat and the Dolphins
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — On Sunday, New England plays Miami’s Dolphins. Before that, the Patriots will take on Miami’s heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s around Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the next few days — and the way Patriots coach Bill Belichick sees it, those might not be the best atmospheric conditions to prepare his team for the steaminess that awaits them in South Florida on Sunday when New England and Miami kick off the regular season. So the Patriots are flying south Tuesday, practicing this week in Palm Beach County, an hour or so from the Dolphins’ facilities. High temperatures there this week will reach the low 90s each day.