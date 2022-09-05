No. 5 seeds Ruud, Jabeur head into US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Both No. 5 seeds headline the first day of quarterfinal play at the U.S. Open. On the men’s side, Casper Ruud plays No. 13 Matteo Berrettini at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ruud is the 2022 French Open runner-up and Berrettini was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021. Ons Jabeur plays unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the women’s bracket. Tomljanovic is playing for the second time since she beat Serena Williams and sent her into an apparent retirement. No. 12 Coco Gauff plays No. 17 Caroline Garcia and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios takes on No. 27 Karen Khachanov.

