No. 13 Wolfpack loses TE Pennix for 4-6 weeks to injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State tight end Trent Pennix is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent injury to his left arm. He was hurt in 13th-ranked Wolfpack’s win at East Carolina. Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Pennix will return this season and won’t need surgery for the injury. Doeren didn’t specify the nature of the injury. Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson also exited the opener early due to injury and is considered day-to-day. N.C. State hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday in its home opener.

