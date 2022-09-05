Ewers’ QB debut at Texas included touchdowns, towed car

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers had quite the debut as Texas quarterback, even if it was a little rough around the edges. The freshman threw his first interception before his first completion. He recovered nicely to throw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. But there were a handful of missed deep balls and at some point, campus parking services towed away his car. Next up is No. 1 Alabama, and a Crimson Tide defense that will be even tougher than the campus parking enforcers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.