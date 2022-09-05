Column: FIA license system needs overhaul for U.S. racing
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FIA is reportedly considering offering American driver Colton Herta an exemption to receive the Super License he needs to compete in Formula One. But it’s a bit of a joke that an IndyCar or NASCAR driver has to work so hard to earn the license. Because the FIA does not oversee either series, it doesn’t rate them very high and it makes it difficult for racers from United States motorsports series to advance into F1. The FIA treats both IndyCar and NASCAR as lower than its feeder series and that needs to be overhauled based on the strength of American motorsports.