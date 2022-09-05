Coach Brian Daboll says little on release of Blake Martinez

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is not going to say much about injuries and the release of players such as veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. Daboll shed no light on either topic Monday as the Giants started to prepare for their season opener in Tennessee against the Titans. The Giants surprisingly released Martinez on Thursday after the team finished a three-day practice week. There was no comment at the time from either Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen about why their leading tackler from 2020 was let go less than a year after an ACL injury.

