Browns add depth, sign T Haeg, TE James as opener approaches

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added depth at two key positions in advance of the season opener, signing offensive tackle Joe Haeg (Hay-g) and tight end Jesse James. Both previously played for rival Pittsburgh. The Browns tweaked their roster as they began preparing for Sunday’s opener at Carolina. Haeg was released by the Steelers last week. He’ll give Cleveland some insurance in case All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin isn’t ready to open the season. Conklin underwent extensive knee surgery after tearing his patellar tendon. Coach Kevin Stefanski said there’s a chance Conklin will play against the Panthers.

