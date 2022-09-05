Brown dazzles in MLB debut, Astros edge skidding Rangers 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Brown dazzled in his major league debut, scattering three hits across six impressive innings as the Houston Astros beat Texas 1-0 to hand the Rangers their ninth straight defeat. The Astros scored against hard-luck loser Martín Pérez with the help of an error in the second. But that one run was enough on a night when three relievers completed a three-hitter after Brown’s stellar start. Brown, considered Houston’s top prospect, struck out five and walked one. The 24-year-old right-hander was called up after going 9-4 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 starts and nine relief appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

