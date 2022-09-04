Yankees’ Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but says it’s too early to know whether it is a season-ending injury. Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York. Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day. The 28-year-old Benintendi was an All-Star this season with Kansas City, then was traded to the Yankees in late July. He got off to a slow start with New York, but recently had been more productive at the plate. Benintendi is hitting .304 overall.

