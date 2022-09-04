Witt’s go-ahead double in 8th lifts Royals past Tigers, 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.’s eighth-inning double brought in the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2. MJ Melendez scored a run and drove in another while Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored a run. Witt reached base three times. Winning pitcher Dylan Coleman pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Scott Barlow collected his 21st save. Royals starter Max Castillo, recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

