Winless Leicester in turmoil after 5-2 loss at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Leicester plunged into more turmoil in the Premier League by losing 5-2 at Brighton to remain in last place and without a win after six matches. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was already under pressure before his team’s fifth loss of the season with its defending particularly poor at Amex Stadium. The visitors failed to capitalize on taking the lead inside the first minute through Kelechi Iheanacho, with an own-goal by Luke Thomas and Moisés Caicedo’s strike putting Brighton in the lead after 15 minutes. Patson Daka equalized in the 33rd but Brighton dominated the second half with Leandro Trossard and two goals by Alexis Mac Allister piling on the agony for Leicester.

