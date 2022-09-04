Wilson wins Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event and end a victory drought of almost eight years. Wilson is ranked No. 745. He rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee. He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson. Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the European tour since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.