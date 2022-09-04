Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation.

