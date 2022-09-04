Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory. The Rangers have lost eight in a row, while the Red Sox have won five straight. Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas. Reliever Kaleb Ort was credited with his first MLB victory after starter Josh Winckowski was pulled with the Red Sox leading after four innings. John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.