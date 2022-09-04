Staley: Worried about possible slurs toward players vs. BYU

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn’t want her players in line for possible verbal abuse at BYU and chose to call off the schools’ home-and-home series. Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson said she was subjected to racial slurs in a match at BYU. Staley said that account led her to cancel the games. The Gamecocks were scheduled to open the season at home Nov. 7 against BYU. South Carolina was going to play at the campus in Provo, Utah, during the 2023-24 season. Staley said she wasn’t condemning BYU, and instead showing concern for her players.

