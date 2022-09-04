Roma falls to surprise 1st defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw José Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was surprisingly crushed 4-0 at Udinese. Roma defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patrício were at fault for the first two goals from Destiny Udogie and Lazar Samardžić. Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovrić added to Roma’s humiliation in the final 15 minutes. Cremonese picked up its first point in Serie A for more than 26 years with a 0-0 draw at home to Sassuolo. Hellas Verona recorded its first victory this season by coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1.

