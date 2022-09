FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Djordje Petrovic stopped the eight shots he faced and the New England Revolution earned a 3-0 win over New York City FC. The Revolution took an early lead when Jon Bell made it a 1-0 game in the 12th minute. The Revolution also got one goal from Tommy McNamara and one more from Noel Arthur Buck. With the win, the Revolution (9-9-11) climbed into a seventh-place tie with Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.

