Remember the crisis? United beats Arsenal for 4th win in row

It wasn’t long ago that there was a crisis at Manchester United but that seems like a dim and distant memory now. United has won four straight games in the Premier League and the latest sign that United is well on the road to recovery came with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday. That ended Arsenal’s 100% start to the season. Marcus Rashford scored two goals and there was also one on debut for Brazil winger Antony, who joined for $95 million from Ajax. United is only three points behind league leader Arsenal and two behind title favorite Manchester City. Leicester was embarrassed 5-2 by Brighton in the other game to pile the pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers.

