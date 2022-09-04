Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards’ win vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 695th career home run in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight scoreless innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0. Pujols is fifth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). The Cardinals recorded their eighth series sweep of the season. They have won 18 of their last 20 home games. Chicago had dropped seven of eight.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.