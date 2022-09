UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The defending champion Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to the finals with a win on Tuesday night. DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points to lead Connecticut.

