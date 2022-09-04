No team orders: Penske sends 3 drivers to IndyCar title race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Team Penske declined to call for team orders on Sunday at Portland International Raceway and it will be seen what kind of implications it has on the championship. Penske driver Scott McLaughlin won the race to remain mathematically eligible to win the title. Will Power finished second and his lead in the standings stretched from three points to 20 points, over Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time champion champion Scott McLaughlin. But had Team Penske ordered McLaughlin to pull over and let Power win the race, Power would take a 31-point lead into Sunday’s finale at Laguna Seca. It’s the tightest championship race since 2003.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.