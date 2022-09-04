Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain. There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23.

