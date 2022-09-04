Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has eliminated defending U.S. Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Kyrgios beat Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is the first time Kyrgios has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. This extends the recent run of high-level play for Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July. Kyrgios was up to some of his usual anctics but he outplayed Medvedev with the help of 21 aces. Next for Kyrgios is a matchup on Tuesday against Karen Khachanov.