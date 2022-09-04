Judge hits 53rd HR, Yankees stop Rays, avoid 3-game sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and the New York Yankees stopped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs. Frankie Montas allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay. Down 2-0, Tampa Bay scored once in the ninth against Clay Holmes and had runners on second and third with two outs before Yandy Díaz struck looking at a 3-2 pitch for his 18th save. Díaz slammed his helmet to the ground after the call.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.