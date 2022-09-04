Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch’s engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin is seeded sixth in the playoff. He closed in on Jones’ bumper but couldn’t make the winning pass. Jones went on to his second career win at Darlington and third NASCAR victory. It was also the 200th win by the iconic No. 43 car, with most tied to Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

