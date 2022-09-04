Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Boston event in playoff

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is finally a winner again for the first time in 19 months. And he did so in dramatic fashion at LIV Golf. Johnson made a 35-foot eagle putt that banged against the back of the cup on the first playoff hole. That beat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann in the first LIV Golf sudden-death playoff. Johnson’s last win was the Saudi International in February 2021. He now has made nearly $10 million in just four events on the the Saudi-funded rival league. Lahiri missed a 5-foot eagle putt on his last hole that could have won it.

